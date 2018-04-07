

The Associated Press





Andrew Farrell scored his first career Major League Soccer goal in 164 appearances and the New England Revolution eased past the 10-man Montreal Impact 4-0 on Friday night.

Montreal midfielder Saphir Taider received a straight red card in the 14th for studs-up contact with Luis Caicedo.

"It hurts to play with 10 men as of the quarter-hour mark," said Impact midfielder Samuel Piette. "At the end, whether it's 1-0 or 4-0, we didn't get the three points, it's a loss. We're not going to brood. It's a marathon, not a sprint, because the season is long. We won't give up because of this loss."

New England (3-1-1) extended its home unbeaten streak to 11 matches. Montreal (2-3-0) has lost five straight in the series.

It took just seven minutes for New England to take advantage of Montreal's first-half send off. Wilfried Zahibo sent a long pass over the defence and Teal Bunbury settled it with his chest for a calm finish inside the far post in the 20th minute.

Farrell, a defenceman selected No. 1 overall in 2013 MLS SuperDraft, made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time by finishing a deflected ball. Diego Fagundez, who had penalty kick blocked in the 36th minute, scored his third goal of the season in the 71st and Zahibo had his first MLS goal nine minutes later.

"Losing a player so early in the game, it makes a difficult job even harder," said Montreal 'keeper Evan Bush.

"We need to forget this game, and like the coach says, you're better off losing a game 4-0 than losing four games 1-0. In a game like this, against a team in good form who keeps the ball well, we had to take advantage of our rare scoring opportunities, which we didn't do."