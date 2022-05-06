Farmers and shoppers feel the effects as Montreal gas prices soar past $2 again

Gas prices at some Montreal service stations have surpassed $2 per litre yet again.

Nevertheless, CAA-Quebec recommends it is still a good time to fill the tank.

"The average pump price is lower than the realistic price," the organization notes.

For those whose business operations depend on fuel costs, the spike is felt very quickly.

Phil Quinn runs Quinn Farm in Ile Perrot, and was shocked to see the latest price hike.

"It's higher than we've ever, ever ever seen, and our biggest tractor cost us $1,300 to fill up this morning," he said.

Last year, Quinn said the same tractor cost $400 to fill up.

The average price at the pump Friday is currently 196.0 and the realistic price is 197.2.

This is compared to the weekly average of 192.1 and the monthly average of 177.1

High fuel costs will have a ripple effect across the province, particularly hitting farmers hard.

"We're seriously going to have to revisit the price of everything we do," said Quinn.

Quebec currently boasts the third highest gas prices in the country, following British Columbia at 205.2 and Newfoundland and Labrador at 204.8.

The war in Ukraine is proving to be a contributing factor on the cost of fuel.

"What we're living now has nothing to do with Montreal or Quebec," said Canadian Fuels Association vice president Carol Montreiul. "It is historical, unprecedented, and it is an energy crisis."

Experts are worried that Quebec's high fuel costs will trigger everything to go up in price.

"It will become a factor that will contribute to a higher inflation rate eventually," said Dalhousie University agribusiness professor Sylvain Charlebois.

Farmers like Quinn will have to make some tough decisions in the coming months if prices remain high.

"Some farmers are actually considering not seeding because the cost has gotten too high, so that's going to affect food security on one side," said Charlebois.

Quinn said he's planting fruits and vegetables this year, but he will adjust the prices.

"A 20-pound bag of apples sold for $25, (and) it's going to have to be $35 this year to keep the same margins," he said.