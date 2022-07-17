'Far too soon': Quebec TV personality Nadege St-Phillippe has died

Quebec TV personality and weather presenter Nadège St-Philippe passed away Saturday from cancer.

St-Philippe had been a presenter with TVA Nouvelles since 2006.

The outlet shared the tragic news of St-Philippe's passing Sunday morning.

"There are very few words to express the sadness we feel, Nadège will leave a very big void. We are losing a colleague who is very dear to us, but also a friend of the big family of TVA," reads a statement.

In March, Nadège took to Instagram to announce she had received her first round of chemotherapy in January and was in the process of returning to "professional activities."

In addition to her television work, Nadège owned a jewelry line and worked as a fitness coach.

Her death was followed by an outpouring of condolences on social media, including messages from Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

"Her presence brightened the times in Quebec and she will be missed," Legault wrote in a Tweet.

Quelle triste nouvelle. Sa présence éclairait le temps au Québec et elle nous manquera.



Mes pensées vont à sa famille, à ses proches et au groupe TVA. https://t.co/Jk2VEFupI7 — François Legault (@francoislegault) July 17, 2022

From Plante: "Here is a talented young woman who left us far too soon."