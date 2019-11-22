MONTREAL -- It's been said you can find just about anything for sale online - and today we have further evidence of that.

A Celine Dion fan in Mirabel, 30 km northwest of Montreal, says she attended a recent concert by the pop diva and claims to have caught a tissue paper Dion used onstage and then discarded.

The fan, who says she was seated close to the stage at Dion's show at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Nov. 19, has now put the supposedly Dion-used tissue paper, which has been conserved in a plastic bag, for sale on Kijiji. Asking price: $2,000.

"I wanted to keep it at first," the seller writes in her posting, "but then I told myself that an even bigger fan of Celine Dion would want to have it."

When contacted by a Bell Media radio reporter Friday, the fan said the sale price is negotiable.

The seller insists the used tissue paper is authentic, but has no hard evidence to back up that claim, saying it was a spontaneous act by Dion that she did not manage to capture on video. (She offered other video from the Dion show she says she attended as proof).

As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, nearly 2,000 people had checked out the listing on Kijiji.

However, a CTV News Montreal investigation on Friday - which involved looking at the posting and noticing it was listed on Kijiji 12 days ago, nine days before the seller says she attended the fateful Celine Dion show Nov. 19 - strongly suggests that potential buyers beware.





Watch: Celine Dion performs in Montreal