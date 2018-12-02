

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are looking for an elderly man who’s missing since Sunday morning.

Anthony Kanellakos, 84, has white skin, stands 5’7 and weighs 137 lbs. He has white/grey hair, is partially bald and has brown eyes. He speaks English and Greek.

Kanellakos was last seen wearing a dark coat, dark grey pants, a black toque and dark shoes.

Police said he left the Dollard des Ormeaux area in his car and hasn’t been seen since. Family said he has memory loss and fear for his safety. They said he might be found in the Jean-Talon area of Parc-Extension.

Kanellakos was driving a 2009 grey Pontiac GF with license plate number M36 NFV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.