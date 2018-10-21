

CTV Montreal





The family of a missing Laval man is continuing to search for him in St. Jerome.

Sylvain Lavoie disappeared earlier this week.

Police and volunteers are now on the ground in the woods near St. Jerome, 50 km north of Montreal, hoping to find the 36-year-old.

Lavoie has bipolar disorder and has gone missing before.

“I know he’s sick, I know he needs help,” said his mother, Lise Lavoie. “Please come back. It won’t be a fight.”

In both instances, he was found sleeping in his car.

This time around police found the car, but with no trace of Lavoie.

Police are putting up posters all around St. Jerome, hoping someone has information that could lead to Lavoie being located.

Friends say he was going through a rough patch recently, having lost a job he enjoyed.

“It was August 23,” said Virginia Lauzon, a friend of Sylvain’s. “Since then, he was completely different. He was tired and he was sad.”

Police believe that Lavoie himself doesn’t want to be found.

He left with no phone and wallet, taking only his car keys.

They are asking nearby residents to check all buildings on their property, in case he’s hiding.

“He has had phases where he’s very afraid and paranoid,” said Genevieve Major of the Laval Police. “We think he’s hiding.”

His family is also concerned that he’s not dressed for the cold weather.

“Does he have hypothermia? We don’t know,” said Lise Lavoie. “We imagine the worst.”

Lavoie is 5’9” and weighs 165 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes, and has a large tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket and black hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.