Family says Quebec actor and radio personality Paul Houde dies at 69
Quebec actor, television and radio host Paul Houde died suddenly Saturday morning. He was 69.
Members of his family shared the news in social media posts this afternoon.
Houde's wife, Francine Audette, says his death was due to a complication following a major surgery to remove a mass from his brain.
Houde had a prolific career in Quebec media, including as a radio host on the BPM Sports network, CKAC and 98.5 FM.
He also appeared in the beloved comedy film series "Les Boys," in which he played the character Fern, an erudite goalie who was able to recite details of professional player statistics.
Reactions to Houde's death are pouring in on social media from fans and politicians including Quebec Premier François Legault, who noted his public and private kindness, as well as his memorable humour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former prime minister Jean Chretien remembers 'great servant of Canada' Brian Mulroney
Former prime minister Jean Chretien is remembering his longtime political rival, former prime minister Brian Mulroney, as a loving family man and formidable opponent who 'did his best' and 'served the country well.'
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
Last surviving member of the first team to conquer Mount Everest says it is crowded and dirty now
The only surviving member of the mountaineering expedition that first conquered Mount Everest said Saturday that the world's highest peak is too crowded and dirty, and the mountain is a god that needs to be respected.
Trump wins the Missouri caucuses, Michigan GOP convention as he moves closer to nomination
Former U.S. president Donald Trump continued his march toward the GOP nomination on Saturday, winning the Missouri caucuses and sweeping the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan.
Covered Bridge Potato Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
A Texas girl allegedly killed by a family friend is remembered as 'precious' during funeral service
An 11-year-old Texas girl who was allegedly killed by a family friend with a history of violence was remembered Saturday during a Rosary service at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Livingston, Texas.
An arrest has been made and charges filed in Pennsylvania slaying of pregnant Amish woman
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday and charged with the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman whose body was found last week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
American man speaks out after linking brother's death to accused sodium nitrite salesman Kenneth Law
The brother of an American man who died after consuming a product linked to accused suicide salesman Kenneth Law says he hopes more countries will follow the lead of Canadian legislators in considering stricter laws meant to protect vulnerable internet users.
-
Solar eclipse showdown in Ontario: Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week
Ontario is undergoing a solar eclipse showdown between government officials and school boards. Here's what you need to know about that and everything else that happened at Queen's Park this week.
-
Trudeau meets Italian PM Meloni in Toronto, pair agrees to 'roadmap' for cooperation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in Toronto on Saturday, where the pair said they agreed to establish the Canada-Italy Roadmap for Enhanced Cooperation.
Atlantic
-
Covered Bridge Potato Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B., destroyed by fire
Firefighters from several departments rushed to battle a fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.
-
Canadian figure skating champions teach the next generation: 'we’re here to inspire'
Elvis Stojko, Kurt Browning and Gladys Orozco hit the ice in Sussex on Saturday to help pass the torch to the next generation of aspiring figure skaters.
-
N.S. wildlife rehabilitation centre preparing for World Wildlife Day
Hope for wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre based in Seaforth, N.S., is preparing for World Wildlife Day on March 3.
N.L.
-
Supreme Court rejects sexual assault appeal from Newfoundland police officer
A Newfoundland police officer convicted of sexual assault in a 2014 case will head back to prison after the country’s top court dismissed his latest appeal.
-
Shovelling brigade: Volunteers coming together to help stranded N.L. seniors
In the wake of stunning snowfalls on Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula, a neighbourly shovelling brigade has reunited.
-
String of drug-related deaths prompts police warning in N.L.
The two police forces in Newfoundland and Labrador have both issued public warnings about increased availability of dangerous drugs following overdose deaths in the province.
Ottawa
-
Almonte General Hospital's ER will close temporarily Saturday afternoon due to nurse shortage
The Emergency department at the Almonte General Hospital (AGH) will close temporarily from 3 p.m. on Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.
-
Ottawa G2 driver facing charges after clocking 174 km/h on Highway 416: OPP
A 19-year-old G2 driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 416 on Friday, Ottawa Ontario Provincial Police said.
-
'Wonderful world of bicycles': Gatineau-Ottawa Bicycle Show kicks off
Attention road cycling and mountain biking enthusiasts -- beginners or experts – the “wonderful world of bicycles,” is calling.
Northern Ontario
-
Huge interest in northern Ont. town's $10 land sale program as it nears launch
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
-
Child-care wait lists balloon in many Ontario regions amid $10-a-day program
Child-care wait lists have ballooned across Ontario since the province signed on to the national $10-a-day program, as demand due to the lower fees appears to be far outpacing the creation of new spaces in many regions.
-
Sudbury men fined $7,605 for spearfishing walleye at night, out of season
Three men from Greater Sudbury have been fined for spearfishing walleye at night and out of season.
London
-
One dead, two injured in Bruce County crash
One person is deceased following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County.
-
Polar Dip into Lake Erie raises nearly $100,000 for families navigating childhood cancer
It’s one of ChildCan’s signature events. Each year, hundreds of people strip down to their bathing suits, and take a dip into Lake Erie in Port Stanley, Ont. to raise funds for the important organization.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO London Blazers Floor Hockey battle adversity to win gold at Canada Special Olympic Games
With their starting goalie out due to illness, London Blazers backup Zack Griffith knew it was his time to step up in the championship game.
Kitchener
-
Hydro pole down, road closed at Kitchener roundabout
A crash next to a Kitchener roundabout has closed down part of the road and knocked down a hydro pole.
-
Fraudulent vehicle safety certificates lead to arrest for Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been arrested following allegedly fake safety certificates being submitted for vehicles Waterloo Region.
-
CTV Kitchener celebrates its 70th anniversary
To mark our 70th anniversary, we’re taking a trip down memory lane as we look back at the history of CTV Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Person arrested after 'active investigation' in Harrow
There was an increased police presence in Harrow Saturday due to an active investigation.
-
Hats On For Healthcare campaign enters milestone 15th year
The Hats On For Healthcare Radiothon is back at the Devonshire Mall food court, kicking off a month-long campaign for Windsor Regional Hospital.
-
Chatham man arrested for alleged intimate partner violence
Chatham-Kent police attended a residence on Northland Drive Friday evening for a disturbance.
Barrie
-
OPP discover loaded guns and drugs inside vehicle
Two people have been arrested in charged in Caledon, after fleeing police in a vehicle that had guns and drugs inside.
-
Man dead in East Gwillimbury crash
One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in East Gwillimbury on Friday.
-
Dozens attend Sheroes women's gala in Innisfil
Celebrations honouring women ahead of International Women's Day were held in Innsifil on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'I'd be smiling if I got that much money, too': Elias Pettersson's teammates, coach react to 8-year contract extension
When Elias Pettersson took to the ice for practice at Rogers Arena Saturday morning, minutes after signing an eight-year, $92.8-million contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks, teammates couldn't help but notice a difference.
-
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
-
'Should've announced this school 5 years ago': B.C. investment in new Surrey schools seen as insufficient
More schools are on the way in Surrey, but not as quickly as the school district would like.
Vancouver Island
-
'The thought was always to be here long-term': Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on his 8-year, $92.8M contract extension
Canucks forward Elias Pettersson addressed the Vancouver media Saturday morning, just minutes before putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract extension worth an average of US$11.6 million per year.
-
Police seize fentanyl moulded into gummy-bear and dinosaur shapes in Vancouver Island search
Mounties on Vancouver Island say more than 3,500 pills they seized while executing a search warrant last week were diverted from the province's prescription safer supply program.
-
Skiing or golf? Spring break choices follow Canada's weird winter
Bin Xie's children typically spend spring break at ski camps but, after unseasonably warm and unpredictable weather upended much of this year's ski season, his family decided to rent an RV to go camping in British Columbia's Interior instead.
Winnipeg
-
Blizzard bearing down on Manitoba
Southwestern Manitoba could see up to 35 centimetres of snow over the next two days as a low-pressure system storms into the province.
-
Woman shot in unprovoked attack: Police
A 42-year-old woman will require multiple surgeries after she was shot in the face with an air pistol.
-
Loaded handguns recovered after bar fight
Winnipeg police recovered two loaded handguns following an incident early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgarians gather at city hall to celebrate final day of Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
The colder weather and snow moved the final day celebration for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games inside Calgary City Hall where there was a steady stream of activity to celebrate the games.
-
Second wave of snow hits Calgary as crews clear priority routes
Snow crews were out on Calgary’s streets early Saturday, as winter staged a fierce comeback.
-
'Quite an extraordinary figure': Former prime minister Joe Clark reflects on passing of Brian Mulroney
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney had a 'quite remarkable' ability to bring people together and draw out the best in them, says Mulroney's former political rival turned member of cabinet, former prime minister Joe Clark.
Edmonton
-
Police shoot stabbing suspect in west Edmonton Friday night
A 36-year-old man was shot by police Friday night after a stabbing that left a second man in serious condition.
-
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
-
First round of Brier Battle of Alberta goes to Airdrie’s Aaron Sluchinski
A different kind of Battle of Alberta took place Friday night at the Montana’s Brier in Regina, where Alberta skip Aaron Sluchinski’s rink doubled up an Alberta icon, Kevin Koe, by an 8-4 score
Regina
-
Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday
Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.
-
Winter storm watches upgraded to warnings across southern, central Sask.
Much of southern and parts of central Saskatchewan are under a winter storm warning, which was upgraded from a winter storm watch by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) on Friday.
-
Sask. Housing Corporation and Lung Sask. testing radon levels in units
The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) and Lung Saskatchewan are teaming up to test radon levels in all of its properties over the next 10 years.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers continue job action with noon supervision withdrawal again Tuesday
Sask. teachers in several school divisions again plan to pause noon-hour supervision on Tuesday as part of their rotating strikes.
-
'You are putting the student at risk’: Former teacher speaks out on out-of-scope practices at school
Recent strikes by teachers in Saskatchewan have not only put pressure on the provincial government but have also emboldened educators to speak out about their experiences, shedding light on practices within schools.
-
Sask. mass killer dies from accidental overdose, jury finds
The jury at the inquest into Myles Sanderson’s in-custody death found the mass murderer did not intend to kill himself but accidentally died from a cocaine overdose.