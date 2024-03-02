Family says Quebec actor and radio personality Paul Houde dies at 69

Quebec actor, television and radio host Paul Houde died suddenly Saturday morning. He was 69.

Members of his family shared the news in social media posts this afternoon.

Houde's wife, Francine Audette, says his death was due to a complication following a major surgery to remove a mass from his brain.

Houde had a prolific career in Quebec media, including as a radio host on the BPM Sports network, CKAC and 98.5 FM.

He also appeared in the beloved comedy film series "Les Boys," in which he played the character Fern, an erudite goalie who was able to recite details of professional player statistics.

Reactions to Houde's death are pouring in on social media from fans and politicians including Quebec Premier François Legault, who noted his public and private kindness, as well as his memorable humour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.