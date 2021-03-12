The family of a woman on the South Shore is demanding answers from the Charles-Le Moyne hospital after they claim she received medication that she was allergic to.

Mireille Ndjomouo, a single mother and refugee from Cameroon, went to the hospital because she was feeling hip pain.

Her family says doctors gave her penicillin, thinking she was suffering from tuberculosis, even though her medical records said she was allergic to the drug.

Ndjomouo posted a video to social media of herself while in the hospital’s care, saying “I can't breathe, and I have pimples all over my skin.”

Ndjomouo's sister, Christine, says a nurse stopped the injections, but her condition continued to get worse.

“The doctor told me my sister had a short time to live,” Christine Ndjomouo said in an interview with a local community channel. “It turns out she had a generalized cancer.”

The family had her transferred to the Jewish General Hospital, where she died on Tuesday.

The Charles-Le Moyne hospital says it’s looking into the case, refusing to provide any further comment.

In the meantime, Ndjomouo's friends and family will take part in a demonstration outside the hospital Saturday afternoon.