The family of a man who was fatally shot by police in NDG is suing the city of Montreal.

The family of Nicholas Gibbs, 23, filed a lawsuit today against the city of Montreal. Gibbs was shot & killed in Aug. by police responding to a fight in NDG. Family says police used “excessive and disproportionate force”. This memorial is close to where he died. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/KjYey2V0HS — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) October 30, 2018

Nicholas Gibbs, a 23-year-old father of three young children, was shot by officers on August 21, 2018, after allegedly threatening them with a knife.

On Tuesday, Gibbs' family - accompanied by their lawyers - showed a cell phone video taken of the altercation with police during a press conference.

The family maintains that police used a 'disproportionate' amount of force during their intervention.

The BEI - Quebec's police watchdog - is investigating the incident.

Five shots are fired in the video - two of them while Gibbs' back is turned to police.

"This violence is part of the usually continuum of [police] intervention that all too often leads to the death of vulnerable, black, and individuals with mental health issues," law firm Arsenault, Dufresne and Wee - who are representing the family - said in a statement issued Tuesday.

The family is suing for $1,035,000 in moral damages, and $100,000 in punitive damages.

"Me, I'm not speechless right now," said Erma Gibbs, the victim's mother. "For me, on my behalf, I want those police officers to be charged. My son didn't have to die like that."

"Whoever was involved in that shooting, I wonder how they drive every day - how they patrol the street - and they go to touch their gun, to know they took the life of an innocent black man," she added.

They are currently crowdfunding to cover their legal fees.