The family of a man who was fatally shot by police in NDG is suing the city of Montreal. 

Nicholas Gibbs, a 23-year-old father of three young children, was shot by officers on August 21, 2018, after allegedly threatening them with a knife. 

On Tuesday, Gibbs' family - accompanied by their lawyers - showed a cell phone video taken of the altercation with police during a press conference. 

The family maintains that police used a 'disproportionate' amount of force during their intervention. 

The BEI - Quebec's police watchdog - is investigating the incident. 

Five shots are fired in the video - two of them while Gibbs' back is turned to police. 

"This violence is part of the usually continuum of [police] intervention that all too often leads to the death of vulnerable, black, and individuals with mental health issues," law firm Arsenault, Dufresne and Wee - who are representing the family - said in a statement issued Tuesday. 

The family is suing for $1,035,000 in moral damages, and $100,000 in punitive damages. 

"Me, I'm not speechless right now," said Erma Gibbs, the victim's mother. "For me, on my behalf, I want those police officers to be charged. My son didn't have to die like that."

"Whoever was involved in that shooting, I wonder how they drive every day - how they patrol the street - and they go to touch their gun, to know they took the life of an innocent black man," she added. 

They are currently crowdfunding to cover their legal fees. 