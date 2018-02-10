

CTV Montreal





MANIWAKI, Que. - The family of Steven Bertrand, the 18-year-old man who was seriously injured last week during an intervention at the Maniwaki courthouse in Outaouais, will hold a rally in his name Saturday.

Participants will gather in front of the courthouse at 1pm. They will then walk the streets of the city.

The young man's mother, Julie Bertrand, explained that this event aims to raise awareness. She demands that "justice be done."

Steven Bertrand was shot in the head on January 31st after an altercation with a special constable escalated.

According to preliminary information from the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), the young man managed to take the officer's baton and hit him in the head.

In the video, filmed by a friend of the young man, there is a lot of commotion, shouting, and then a shot is fired.

The president of the Union of Special Constables of the Government of Quebec, Franck Perales, said that the teenager was at the courthouse to receive a sentence, and after receiving it, wanted to go for a cigarette.

He wasn’t permitted to, and that’s how the scuffle began.

Perales said that threats were made online against the agent involved in the incident since a video of the scuffle was published.

He also spoke briefly to the constable involved in the altercation. Since the incident is under investigation, hecould not reveal many details, but said staffing at these smaller courthouses is determined according to how busy it’s expected to be that day.

In this case, the constable was alone.

Perales said drawing a weapon is a last resort when security officers fear for their lives.

Following the publication of the video online, a teenager was arrested for comments he allegedly made on social networks and released with a promise to appear.