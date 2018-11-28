

CTV Montreal





The family of a 14-year-old boy who drowned during a school swim class in February said they’re planning to file a lawsuit against the City of Montreal and the Montreal School Board.

On Wednesday, the family of Blessing Moukoko spoke to media, saying that despite a coroner’s report released the day before, there are still numerous unanswered questions about what happened to their son.

“There was nobody to look after my son when everybody knew he didn’t know how to swim, he just wanted to learn,” said mother Evelyne Mavoungou-Tsonga. “As a mom, when I send my son to school, I also expect them to ensure the security of my son. That was a big shock, to hear there was nobody to survey my son in the water when they knew he didn’t know how to swim.”

The coroner's report concluded Moukoko’s death was preventable.

In the report, Coroner Louis Normandin said Moukoko could barely swim, but little attention was paid to his struggling in the water, even after a classmate called for help.

Moukoko wasn’t found until a second class arrived and saw him at the bottom of the pool. The boy was taken to hospital, suffering from severe brain damage, and died several days later.

The report concluded that there was inadequate supervision of the students who were swimming and neither the lifeguards or teacher conducted a head count to ensure everyone was out of the pool.

The family’s attorney, Jean-Pierre Menard, said it’s not year clear when they will file the lawsuit, or how much the family will seek in compensation, but that they hope the suit can help prevent future tragedies from occurring. To that end, the family is also planning on setting up a foundation in Blessing's memory that would be dedicated to ensuring young people are safe while taking part in school activities and sports.

"This is an extremely sad story, because it could have been preventable with a minimum of supervision," said Menard.

Mavoungou-Tsonga said life since her son's death has been an endless struggle.

"This is not living," she said. "I'm just fighting for my whole life now. I was almost dead by shock. It's so hard, still."