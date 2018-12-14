

CTV Montreal





The family of a 14-year-old boy who drowned during a high school swimming class is suing the school board and city for $1.5 million.

A coroner’s report released last month found that Blessing Moukoko’s death in February was preventable. The boy was found at the bottom of the Pere-Marquette swimming pool in Rosemont after being underwater for 38 minutes.

Evelyne Mavoungou-Tsonga and Jean-Claude Moukoko filed the papers for the lawsuit, which will target the Commission scolaire de Montreal as well as the City of Montreal, on Friday.

The coroner's report found that the phys. ed. teacher in charge was not properly trained and that there weren't enough lifeguards on duty during the class.