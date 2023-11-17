Family makes 'selfish' decision to protect daughters but leave parents in Gaza
A Palestinian man said his family was forced to make what they called a "selfish" decision and return to Canada with his daughters and wife, leaving his family behind.
Mohammed-Sharif Alghusain, his wife Dina, and daughters Suha, 7, and Hedaya, 5, have been in Montreal for under a week. He and his daughters are Canadian citizens and left Gaza after the bombing began.
"We took the decision to leave, even though we left behind our parents, our sisters, brothers, loved ones of course, we decided to take such a selfish decision, but it's just a tough one," said Alghusain. "It's basically comparing whether to take care of your daughters or to take care of your parents. Such a tough decision."
The couple's seven-year-old, Suha, is diabetic and needs medication and possible hospital care, that has become scarce in the region under siege.
"She has Type I diabetes, and during war, and when she gets scared, fear, her glucose levels drop very fast and there are no hospitals at the moment," said Alghusain. "We were very, very scared that she'd go into a coma and we wouldn't be able to treat her. As a father, I'm not able to take such a responsibility if something were to happen to her."
The family's journey to Canada included several stops.
First, they evacuated the family's primary residence to a safer place in the city.
"Then our house got bombarded, so we had to evacuate again to a more safe place in the south," said Alghusain. "A couple of times moving so we could be able to have our names on the Canadian list."
They eventually made it to Egypt via the Rafah crossing, and then to Montreal.
He said many people are in similar situations, having to make what he calls a "selfish decision" to leave extended family members behind.
Alghusain is hoping that Canada can follow other states' policies that allow those fleeing to bring extended family members, such as parents.
"Parents are the first thing that should be included in the extended family," he said. "That's a big problem."
As of Wednesday, Alghusain had sent almost 20 emails trying to get his parents and sisters visas so they can pass into Egypt.
"Unfortunately, we do not decide who will be allowed to enter Egypt, and we have no control over who is allowed through the crossing," an email from the Emergency Watch and Response Centre (WERC) reads.
Alghusain said that once his parents and two sisters are in Egypt, he can get them to Montreal.
Canada regularly updates the list of those approved to cross the Rafah border. None of the 386 people with connections to Canada were able to cross into Egypt on Thursday.
EVERYTHING DESTROYED
Alghusain came to Canada when he was 18 and studied architecture and business management at Concordia University's John Molson School of Business.
He returned to Gaza nine years ago, got married, and opened a construction company that employed 70 people before the bombing started.
"I had multiple projects, one of them was all the hospitals in Gaza to do rennovations," he said. "Things were going really good until this happened. Everything that I owned in Gaza, I lost, fully."
Before the war, he supported his family, his parents and sisters, and has now lost everything, including his apartment. A friend of the family has started a fundraising campaign to help the family out.
Another thing he lost is all contact with the family he left behind.
"It's been three days that I haven't been able to communicate with them. There's no internet, no electricity; it's very, very hard to communicate right now," he said. "The situation is getting worse and worse every single day. It's not getting better in any way."
He said that in some situations, there are around 60 people living in a 200-square-metre apartment with one washroom.
"About seven families. Each family is sitting in a corner. It's very bad."
In Canada, Alghusain's family is trying to adjust to life in the cold north. Alghusain said one of his daughters loves the cold weather, and the other doesn't.
However, both had the same answer when he asked them how they liked living in Montreal.
"Both of my daughters, when I asked them, 'How are you guys liking it?' they said: 'It's amazing because there's no war,'" he said. "It's as simple as that. I was shocked. They were like, 'I love it so much because there's no war.'"
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are this weekend's Montreal road closures
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal
Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southeast of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
Charge against Calgary pro-Palestine protester stayed as debate rages over chant
Prosecutors have stayed a charge against a man who was arrested in Calgary after he repeatedly used a phrase heard at pro-Palestinian rallies across the country, as a debate rages over the contentious chant.
Recall roundup: Here's what was taken off shelves this week in Canada
Canada has issued recalls and safety alerts for a series of vehicles and consumer products. With dangers ranging from fire risks to label issues, here are some recalls the country has seen this week.
Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president
Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.
One-of-a-kind dedicated Black arts hub aims to increase access for Black creatives in Canada
A new, first-of-its-kind arts centre dedicated to Black creatives opened this month and artists say it is long overdue and will increase the visibility of the Afro-diasporic arts in Canada.
OPINION GOP establishment strikes back as they try to claw back control from MAGA Republicans
In a column for CTVNews.ca, Washington-based political analyst Eric Ham writes about the heightening intensity as Republican candidates race to close the massive gap with perennial front runner, Donald Trump.
F1 off to rough Las Vegas start. Ferrari damaged, fans told to leave before practice ends at 4 a.m.
Tempers flared at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the first practice of the US$500 million race was halted nine minutes into the session Thursday night because Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a water valve cover that badly damaged his Ferrari.
This bird flu in Canada is a 'different beast' experts say. Here's why that matters for humans
Avian influenza cases are increasing across Canada, particularly in wild birds, which concerns experts who say they fear the aggressive virus could mutate to infect humans more easily.
Toronto
-
Drug investigation leads to largest cocaine, meth seizure in Toronto Police Service history
Toronto police say an investigation into a drug trafficking network operating in the GTA has led to seven arrests and the “single largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine and powdered cocaine in the service’s history.”
-
Police investigating after bomb threat made to Toronto Jewish school
Toronto police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to a Jewish high school Friday.
-
'Atrociously inadequate': City urged to improve winter plan to support Toronto's unhoused population
The City is getting a failing grade for its winter plan to support Toronto's homeless population. The Shelter and Housing Justice Network (SHJN) is releasing its own plan and urging the city to implement it.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings issued with fall storm expected in the Maritimes Saturday
More weather alerts are in effect for the Maritimes ahead of heavy rain and high wind expected for parts of the region Saturday.
-
Nova Scotia man facing child pornography charges
The Nova Scotia RCMP says its provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit has arrested a man for child pornography offences.
-
N.S. RCMP searching for missing 75-year-old hunter outside Truro
The RCMP is searching for an elderly hunter missing outside Truro, N.S.
London
-
Human remains discovered in north London, Ont.
London police have launched an investigation after human remains were discovered in the north end of the city on Thursday afternoon.
-
'We will be here everyday': London, Ont. doctor continues calls for local MP to call a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Less than 24 hours after being arrested and charged, London doctor and humanitarian activist Dr. Tarek Loubani was back outside London North Centre Member of Parliament Peter Fragiskatos’ office chanting 'a little ketchup ain’t no crime, it's ceasefire now time.'
-
Santa Claus is coming to town!
You better watch out, Londoners! The Santa Claus Parade takes place Saturday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
NDP agree to help pass Liberal 'affordable housing and groceries' bill in exchange for amendments
With the parliamentary clock ticking down and the government yet to pass their 'affordable housing and groceries' bill—the first piece of federal legislation tabled in the fall sitting—the NDP have agreed to help the Liberals advance Bill C-56 in exchange for a series of amendments inspired by a similar bill from Leader Jagmeet Singh, CTV News has learned.
-
Northern hockey player raises money for KidSport in memory of six of her friends
Nipissing Lakers women's hockey player Malory Dominico is turning her pain into an opportunity for others.
-
Nine men fined $8,390 for moose hunt offences near Chapleau
Nine men from across northeastern Ontario have been fined a total of $8,390 for failing to meet tagging requirements while party hunting during the open moose season in 2022.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior facing almost $2,200 in impound fees after truck stolen, destroyed
A 78-year-old Calgarian is on the hook for thousands of dollars in impound lot fees after his vehicle was stolen, burned and abandoned by thieves.
-
Second suspect in 1994 Calgary double murder charged
A second Calgary man has been charged in relation to a 1994 double murder.
-
Suspect sought after road-rage assault along Bow Trail S.W. results in victim beaten unconscious
Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying and locating a man believed responsible for a road-rage assault in the city’s southwest a couple of months back.
Kitchener
-
Driver killed in Puslinch crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash north of Cambridge, Wellington County OPP say.
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
Cambridge road reopens after crash
Dunbar Road in Cambridge has reopened after a crash that slowed traffic Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Commercial truck carrying chemicals goes up in flames on Okanagan Connector
A fire involving a commercial truck carrying chemicals forced the partial closure of the Okanagan Connector Friday afternoon.
-
AI could help address B.C.'s housing crisis. Here's how.
Cranes, forklifts and excavators are being turned into intelligent robots by a team of engineers at UBC, presenting a potential solution to a labour shortage in the construction industry amid the ongoing housing crisis.
-
Windstorm to hit Vancouver Island this weekend, Environment Canada warns
A windstorm is expected to make landfall on Vancouver Island this weekend, prompting Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Greater Victoria and the outer west coast.
Edmonton
-
'Not my problem': Wetaskiwin woman organizing fight against permanent homeless shelter
Debby Hunker has had enough of crime and drugs in Wetaskiwin. So she has dubbed herself the "mouthpiece" and "the lead singer" of a fight against a new homeless shelter in her hometown, about 50 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
RCMP officers cleared after firing 28 shots at man with compound bow, killing him in Red Deer
Mounties acted legally when they shot and killed a 46-year-old man in the parkade of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, Alberta's police watchdog announced Friday.
-
Fire breaks out at apparent encampment in Edmonton river valley
The CTV News Edmonton drone captured video of what appeared to be a fire at an encampment in the river valley on Friday afternoon.
Windsor
-
Hospital CEOs questioned about transparency
The five CEOs of area hospitals affected by October's cyberattack held a Zoom conference with members of the media, prompting one reporter to ask why it took so long.
-
New construction woes for NextStar battery plant in Windsor, Ont.
CTV News has learned there are conflicting labour laws coming into play at the factory that is a joint corporate venture and a joint investment project.
-
Demand surges for Windsor Goodfellows programs
The Windsor Goodfellows are gearing up for their 110th annual Christmas newspaper drive amid surging demand for their programs since the same time last year.
Regina
-
Regina's final 2024 budget proposal sees average household paying $19.42 more per month in taxes
The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home
The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.
Ottawa
-
Person found dead inside tent at Kingston, Ont. park
Kingston Police say a person was found dead in a tent in Belle Park, the third death in the region this month.
-
OPP identify body of Carleton Place woman found near Pakenham, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police have identified the body of a woman discovered in a river near the Village of Pakenham, Ont.
-
Life-sized dinosaurs taking over the Capital this weekend.
The EY Centre is hosting a captivating event this weekend as lifelike dinosaurs take center stage at Jurassic Quest.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA booted from caucus after prostitution charge
Saskatchewan's ruling party removed a sitting MLA from caucus Friday, following a prostitution-related charge.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally murdered spouse loses appeal bid
A Saskatoon man who brutally stabbed his spouse 80 times has lost a bid to have his 2021 murder conviction overturned.
-
Saskatoon police cells often serve as makeshift emergency shelter, report says
Saskatoon police are increasingly locking up people who are intoxicated by drugs and alcohol in police detention because there is nowhere else for them to go.