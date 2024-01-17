MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Family hopes former Cree grand chief's long stay in Montreal ER hallway spurs change

    Matthew Mukash, 72, a former grand chief of the Grand Council of Crees in Quebec, has his bed lowered by his granddaughter Jade Mukash at a hospital in Montreal in a still image made from undated handout video footage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Pakesso Mukash Matthew Mukash, 72, a former grand chief of the Grand Council of Crees in Quebec, has his bed lowered by his granddaughter Jade Mukash at a hospital in Montreal in a still image made from undated handout video footage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Pakesso Mukash
    Share

    The family of a Cree elder who spent four days in a Montreal hospital hallway say they hope that sharing his experience might spur change for the treatment of patients in Quebec emergency rooms.

    Matthew Mukash was transported to Montreal General Hospital from his home in the northern Quebec village of Whapmagoostui on Jan. 7 experiencing weight loss and mobility problems, but he spent most of his time on a bed in an ER hallway.

    Mukash, 72, a former grand chief of the Grand Council of Crees in Quebec, received treatment but remained in the hallway after being admitted.

    His experience comes as the emergency room network across the province has been overwhelmed in recent weeks, a situation that is expected to persist for much of the winter.

    His son, Pakesso Mukash, says he hopes his father's experience is a wake-up call for better treatment for all Quebec patients, including those from Cree and Inuit communities who travel great lengths and deal with language and cultural barriers while accessing care.

    According to the Index Santé website, emergency departments across the province were averaging 133 per cent capacity on Wednesday.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion As King Charles and the Princess of Wales recover, who steps in for them?

    The surprise health news of two senior royal members raises concerns -- but also questions -- about what happens to all planned events they were to soon attend. On CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes about who might take their place, and why such detailed information about the King was made public.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News