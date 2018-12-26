Featured Video
Family home near Joliette destroyed by fire; five people homeless
A fire completely ravaged a family home in Ste-Marie-Salome, Joliette, just after midnight on Wednesday. A family of five was unharmed, but are now homeless. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 12:08PM EST
A family of five is homeless following a fire just after midnight Christmas night.
The father was woken up by his two-year-old baby falling out of her bassinet. He then saw flames on the outside of the home, located on Chemin St-Jean in Ste-Marie-Salome, a town near Joliette..
He and the mother grabbed the three children, put on their winter coats, and ran barefoot outside where they sought shelter at a neighbour’s home.
Witnesses to the event say the flames were up to 30 metres high.
Firefighters on the scene believe Christmas lights may have caused the fire, but at this point do not know for certain.
More to come.
