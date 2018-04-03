Family History Center Open House

April 14th, 2018 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

7110 Newman Blvd, LaSalle, Quebec (Across from Angrignon Shopping Center)

This is an open house to show all interested about our free service that is offered to the public, our Family History Center is free for all who wish to enter through the doors for help in researching their ancestors.

LaSalle Family History Center

514-817-4051 or 514-367-1615

John or Frances Blakemore

514-817-4051 or blakemores@bell.net