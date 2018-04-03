Family History Center Open House
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 1:52PM EDT
Family History Center Open House
April 14th, 2018 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
7110 Newman Blvd, LaSalle, Quebec (Across from Angrignon Shopping Center)
This is an open house to show all interested about our free service that is offered to the public, our Family History Center is free for all who wish to enter through the doors for help in researching their ancestors.
LaSalle Family History Center
514-817-4051 or 514-367-1615
John or Frances Blakemore
514-817-4051 or blakemores@bell.net
