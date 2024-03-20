MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Family fears for missing woman, 44, last seen in January: Montreal police

    Chantal Leclerc, 44, has been missing since Jan. 9, 2024 and her family fears for her health and safety. (SPVM) Chantal Leclerc, 44, has been missing since Jan. 9, 2024 and her family fears for her health and safety. (SPVM)
    Montreal police are asking the public to assist in locating a missing 44-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in over two months.

    Chantal Leclerc was last seen on Jan. 9 on Fullum Street in the Ville-Marie borough.

    "Her family and friends have reason to fear for her health and safety," the police said in a news release.

    She is 5'5" and weighs around 130 pounds, with long brown hair that could be dyed blonde or pink. She speaks French.

    Police believe she may be in the downtown area or Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

    She can also be identified as Karoline Duchesne. 

