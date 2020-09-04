MONTREAL -- The home childcare services workers' rotating strike continued in the Suroit region (Vaudreuil-Dorion) on Friday, while negotiations are set continue next week with the Ministry of Families.

Some 10,000 family childcare providers, who are members of the FIPEQ (Federation des intervenantes en petite enfance), which is affiliated with the Centrale des unions du Québec (CSQ), called a rotating strike on Monday, which will happen throughout Quebec until Sept. 18.

An indefinite general strike is scheduled for Sept. 21 if there is no resolution by then.

Since March 2019, the FIPEQ has been negotiating the renewal of its collective bargaining agreement with the Ministry of Families.

Negotiations, which were interrupted at the end of June, resumed Thursday afternoon.

At the FIPEQ on Friday, it was indicated that Thursday's discussions had been "good" and that they would continue.

However, negotiating dates will not be set until early next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2020.