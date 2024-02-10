Family asking for public's help in locating missing young man with autism: Montreal police

The family of a missing 18-year-old boy is asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

Montreal police (SPVM) issued a news release on Saturday after David Pierre-Bostic went missing on Friday.

He is a 5'5" Black man on the autism spectrum, who weighs 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black coat with white shoulders, grey jogging shorts and black boots.

He frequents Subway, McDonald's and Tim Horton's restaurants as well as metro stations.

Police say Pierre-Bostic was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday in the Ville Saint-Laurent borough. They add that he travels on foot and is not thought to have very much money on him.

"Pierre-Bostic is said to have autism spectrum disorder," the SPVM release reads. "He has the mental age of a 13-year-old child. He can talk and ask for help, but he is afraid of people and is not very sociable. Act with delicacy."

Those who see him are asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.