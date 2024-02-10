MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Family asking for public's help in locating missing young man with autism: Montreal police

    David Pierre-Bostic, 18, is missing and his family fears for his safety. SOURCE: SPVM David Pierre-Bostic, 18, is missing and his family fears for his safety. SOURCE: SPVM
    Share

    The family of a missing 18-year-old boy is asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

    Montreal police (SPVM) issued a news release on Saturday after David Pierre-Bostic went missing on Friday.

    He is a 5'5" Black man on the autism spectrum, who weighs 138 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

    He was last seen wearing a black coat with white shoulders, grey jogging shorts and black boots.

    He frequents Subway, McDonald's and Tim Horton's restaurants as well as metro stations.

    Police say Pierre-Bostic was last seen around 10 p.m. on Friday in the Ville Saint-Laurent borough. They add that he travels on foot and is not thought to have very much money on him.

    "Pierre-Bostic is said to have autism spectrum disorder," the SPVM release reads. "He has the mental age of a 13-year-old child. He can talk and ask for help, but he is afraid of people and is not very sociable. Act with delicacy."

    Those who see him are asked to call 911 or contact their local police station. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Non-essential surgery on pets now banned in Quebec

    Quebec's "Regulation respecting the welfare and safety of domestic companion animals and equines", which comes into force this Saturday, aims to ban four surgeries that were previously permitted but strongly discouraged by the Quebec Order of Veterinarians (OMVQ): feline declawing, ear trimming, tail trimming and vocal cord removal.

    Taylor Swift prepares for an epic journey to the Super Bowl. Will she make it?

    Taylor Swift's last song will still be ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer is expected to rush to a private jet at Haneda airport that will take her on a time-zone-spanning journey to see her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News