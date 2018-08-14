

CTV Montreal





Families of murder victims who wish to attend the trials of the accused will get some help from the Quebec government.

On Tuesday, Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee announced the measure, saying the government hopes the measure will help give families closure.

Vallee met with some families of victims during the announcement.

The money will be administered by CAVAC, a network of groups spread across the province who help people understand and navigate the judicial process and seek psychological support. Vallee said the program should be in place by the end of the year.

The groups currently receive government funding for their services but have not been able to help victims’ families directly with costs for transportation and shelter during trials.

The new program will provide up to $2,000 per person or $4,000 for two people, which could include parents, siblings or children of a person who died because of a crime.