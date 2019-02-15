

CTV Montreal





Three families need to find a new place to live after a fire broke out in their building.

The fire began around 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the basement of a duplex on Notre Dame Blvd. near David Ave. in Montreal East.

Flames and smoke quickly spread to the ground floor and top floor.

The Montreal fire department said it was a two-alarm fire with about 60 firefighters on site. They had the fire under control around 2:30 in the morning.

Damage to the building is estimated at $200,000.

Passersby helped the residents, including one family with a 22-month-old child, escape to safety.

The Red Cross is now providing shelter for these families until they can find somewhere else to stay.

Investigators will go to the scene on Friday to determine exactly how the fire started.