MONTREAL -- Families of the more than 1,600 people who have died of COVID-19 will need to start making funeral arrangements and many are discovering those arrangements are coming at a much higher cost.

Laurie Gordon’s mother Lydia died at a care home last week of the virus, and adding stress to the emotional toll, the CHSLD was asking her when her mother’s body would be taken to a funeral home.

“I felt very disappointed by the lack of sensitivity, by the lack of empathy, by their extremely callous manner,” said Gordon.

It’s a situation that will be familiar to thousands. With increased costs for funeral homes such as transportation, protecting staff and extra cleaning, the final bill could be much higher.

Magnus Poirier, for example, is charging $895 more for a funeral.

“Recently, I have ordered products from other countries and suppliers and the price has gone up by three times, five times, even 10 times the price,” said Magnus Poirier president Jacques Poirier. “The airfare has more than doubled and we need to get our equipment on the ground.”

Other homes, like Athos, which includes chains like Urgel Bougie, aren’t charging extra.

“We’re living through a pandemic that no one expected, so we decided to absorb the extra costs, and there are many,” said Athos vice president Patrice Chavegros.

The Montreal Funeral Coop is charging $60 more for transportation.

“A deceased person that dies from COVID or suspected COVID needs to be put into a double shroud so there are added costs and our main concern is the safety of our employees, so we do provide extra equipment for employees,” said Michele Raymond from the coop.

Gordon said looking for a reasonably priced funeral home while grieving can be overwhelming, which is why she says talking about death is crucial.

“It’s very important for everyone to know their loved one’s wishes,” she said.

Gordon was able to find a price she’s comfortable with and her mother will get the farewell she deserves.