Famed cellist Yo Yo Ma to give free concert in metro
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018
Last Updated Saturday, December 8, 2018 10:02AM EST
If the busking in the metro sounds even better than usual on Saturday, don’t be surprised.
World-renowned cellist Yo Yo Ma will put on a special, free performance at the Place-des-Arts metro at 2:00 p.m.
The event will include an interactive art display, combining music, visual art and technology.
The event was organized in collaboration with the STM, which will livestream the performance on their Facebook page.
On Friday, Ma performed at the Maison Symphonique as part of the Montreal Bach Festival.
