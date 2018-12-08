

CTV Montreal





If the busking in the metro sounds even better than usual on Saturday, don’t be surprised.

World-renowned cellist Yo Yo Ma will put on a special, free performance at the Place-des-Arts metro at 2:00 p.m.

The event will include an interactive art display, combining music, visual art and technology.

The event was organized in collaboration with the STM, which will livestream the performance on their Facebook page.

On Friday, Ma performed at the Maison Symphonique as part of the Montreal Bach Festival.