

CTV Montreal





If the busking in the metro sounded even better than usual on Saturday, it wasn't a surprise.

World-renowned cellist Yo Yo Ma put on a special, free performance at the Place-des-Arts metro.

The event included an interactive art display, combining music, visual art and technology.

The performance was organized in collaboration with the STM, which livestreamed the performance on their Facebook page.

On Friday, Ma performed at the Maison Symphonique as part of the Montreal Bach Festival.