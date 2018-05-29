

CTV Montreal





Commuters faced lengthy delays Tuesday morning as construction crews were forced to close several ramps due to fallen concrete.

The ramps from the southbound Decarie Expressway and from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West were closed early Tuesday morning and will remain closed indefinitely.

A piece of concrete fell near the Pullman Rd. loop, and Ministry of Transportation engineers were dispatched in the morning to ensure that everything is safe.