

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





A residential street in NDG was blocked for several hours Saturday after a branch fell onto a car.

The large branch fell onto a car parked on Marcil Ave. near Terrebonne Ave., crushing the vehicle's hood and breaking the front window.

The car's owner was surprised by the incident, pointing out there was no wind at all in the hours before the branch fell.

City crews chopped up the branch with chainsaws, and as they did it became evident that the tree was rotten.

They cleared the road in about two hours, leaving a pile of wood against the sidewalk that will be hauled away in the coming days.