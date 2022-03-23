Fake texts offering Quebecers $500 from the government

The Quebec government is warning people to be wary of fake text messages claiming to offer a $500 credit, as long as they click on the link.

The fraudulent texts started getting sent out just hours after the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) announced during Tuesday's budget that adults earning less than $100,000 will receive a one-time payment of $500 to offset the impact of inflation.

🚨Un message texte frauduleux circule présentement disant qu’un virement Interac de 500,00 $ vous a été envoyé de notre part. Il s’agit d’une fraude.



Veuillez ne pas cliquer sur le lien‼ pic.twitter.com/PRDYdjnSyD — Coalition Avenir Québec (@coalitionavenir) March 23, 2022

The money will be transferred directly into Quebecers' bank accounts after they file their 2021 tax returns, noted Finance Minister Éric Girard as he tabled the budget.

"The rise in gas prices is now; the rise in food prices is now," he said, justifying the government's decision to send payments to Quebecers instead of cutting income taxes.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, more than 12,200 reports of fraud have been made as of Feb. 28, with more than $75.5 million in losses and almost 8,000 victims.