Fake news: Montreal police warn of false information spreading on social media
Montreal police are warning people that this information is false.
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 4:14PM EDT
Montreal police are warning about the spread of ‘fake news’ on social media.
They say there is false information spreading about claims of a sexual assault scheme using a child as a pawn.
“This message is FALSE. No cases of this nature have been reported in Montreal,” say police.
Officers are asking people to be very cautious and “verify the source of the message before sharing it with your contacts.”
