Featured Video
Fagundez, Revolution eliminate Impact with 1-0 win
Montreal Impact's Michael Azira, left, and New England Revolution's Kelyn Rowe, right, vie for control of the ball during the first period of an MLS soccer game, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 7:58PM EDT
Diego Fagundez scored a milestone goal in the 74th minute to give the New England Revolution a 1-0 victory over Montreal, keeping the Impact out of the playoffs on the last day of the Major League Soccer season Sunday.
The 23-year-old Fagundez got the ball just inside the 18 on the right, turned and sent a hard, low shot past diving goalkeeper Evan Bush and just inside the far post for his ninth goal of the season. That made him the youngest player in MLS history to reach 50 career goals.
Matt Turner had four saves to get his fifth shutout for New England (10-13-11).
New England and Montreal split a pair of games earlier in the season with the winning team scoring four goals in each game.
Latest Montreal News
- A model airplane: pilots remember Cold War-era Starfighters
- Fagundez, Revolution eliminate Impact with 1-0 win
- Legault under pressure to attend UN climate change conference
- Johnny Manziel earns first CFL in Alouettes' 40-10 victory over Argonauts
- Synagogue gunman said 'I just want to kill Jews': police