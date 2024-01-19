FAE agreement in principle: Montreal accepts, Laval rejects

The Montreal Teachers' Alliance announced early Friday morning that its members have adopted the agreement in principle reached last month between the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) and the Quebec government.

However, there are reports that members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la région de Laval (SERL) have rejected the agreement in principle by 68 per cent.

SERL would be the first FAE-affiliated union to vote against the agreement.

In a brief press release, the Alliance des professeur(e)s de Montréal did not reveal how many people voted in favour of the agreement nor the participation rate at the general assembly.

The Alliance did, however, make it clear that the agreement in principle does not solve all the issues in the education network.

The Montreal union said it would refrain from commenting on the contents of the agreement in principle until the local bodies of the FAE-affiliated unions have met.

The Alliance des professeur(e)s de Montréal, nearly three-quarters of whose 9,731 members are women, includes teachers in public elementary and secondary schools, as well as in the adult education and vocational training centres of the Centre de services scolaires de Montréal (CSSDM).

It also includes staff at the Peter Hall School and the Centre Académique Fournier, which provide services for students with disabilities or severe learning and behavioural difficulties.

On Wednesday evening, members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Pointe-de-l'Île (SEPÎ) in Montreal voted 58.5 per cent in favour of the agreement in principle.

The union represents 4,384 teachers at the Centre de services scolaires de la Pointe-de-l'Île in Montreal's east end.

Five of the FAE's nine affiliated unions and a majority of its 66,500 members must ratify the agreement in principle for it to be accepted.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 19, 2024.