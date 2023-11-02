Facing tuition hikes, McGill predicts up to $94 million in lost revenue, says principal

Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province students will have "devastating consequences" at McGill University, according to the school's principal.

The hikes will bring a significant drop in enrolment and revenue, Principal and Vice-Chancellor Deep Saini wrote in a Thursday open letter.

The CAQ plans to raise tuition fees from $8,992 to around $17,000 per year for Canadians coming to Quebec to study next fall.

The government says it's doing it to protect the French language. English universities McGill, Concordia, and Bishop's have all expressed anxiety about how it will affect their bottom line.

Students have also spoken out against the hike, with some out-of-province Canadians second-guessing their plans to study in Quebec.

At McGill, staff expect enrolment to drop, requiring a significant financial restructuring.

UP TO $94 MILLION IN LOSSES

"Many Canadian students from outside Quebec will likely not come to McGill because their tuition in 2024 for comparable programs will be much higher than in universities elsewhere in Canada," wrote Saini.

He says the university is trying to recruit more international students to fill in the gaps left by second-guessing Canadians. At best, he wrote, staff will only be able to fill 80 per cent of those vacant spaces.

"And in the worst-case scenario, we will fill no more than 20 per cent," he added.

Fewer students means less tuition revenue, and Saini expects the hikes to result in losses up to $94 million.

-- More to come.