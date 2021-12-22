With Quebec shattering records in Canada for daily increases of COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, Premier François Legault announced further public health restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

The province said it will allow Quebecers to gather in groups of 10 people for the Christmas holiday. But as of Dec. 26, gatherings in private homes will be reduced from 10 people to six, with people from two different households.

The premier revealed a startling statistic during a 6 p.m. news conference Wednesday that illuminates how dire things are in Quebec: Thursday's daily case count is expected to reach 9,000 infections, according to Legault, breaking the record set on Wednesday.

The new gathering limit also applies to rental rooms and rooms in the tourism industry, as well as tables in restaurants. Guests at the table have to be from no more than two different residences.

"We will not hesitate in the next few days, if it is necessary, to add other measures," Legault said, if the cases continue to rise.

The premier made the announcement at the news conference with his health minister, Christian Dubé, and director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The update from Legault comes as Quebec recorded more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and a new report from the province's public health institute that predicted hospitalizations could rise by 100 per day, depending on the severity of the new Omicron variant.

Even though less than 10 per cent of the adult population in Quebec is unvaccinated, they represent about half of all hospitalizations.

"So it's very serious and regardless of the reason why you don't want to be vaccinated, I am asking you, if you don't do it for yourself, do it for others," he said.

"Stay home because there's a risk or greater risk that you will end up in the hospital sheet that day and that you will overwhelm our hospitals and perhaps stop some people from getting urgent care."

"Please cancel your Christmas parties if you can," says @francoislegault. But if you must get together, do it on either the 24th and the 25th - not both days, he adds. — Maya Johnson (@MJohnsonCTV) December 22, 2021

For now, most of the cases in hospital are Delta cases -- the effect of Omicron has not yet been felt in the hospital network, according to Dubé, but health officials are monitoring the situation as they learn more about the new variant.

Quebec, along with other provinces, are also facing a surge in demand for PCR testing as the highly-transmissible Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, but the demand has put a strain on health-care workers.

Trying to optimize limited resources, Quebec public health is scaling back on contact tracing, urging COVID positive people to inform their own contacts. "We're shifting to a new paradigm: self-management of the illness," said Dr. Arruda

The province is moving ahead with opening up booster shots, as scheduled, to people 60 and older on Dec. 27, which is still more restrictive than other provinces that are offering third doses to people as young as 18.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.