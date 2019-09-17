FABRIC LIQUIDATION SALE
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:42AM EDT
Variety of fabrics and notions. ``Fat Quarters`` at $1.00 each
Bargain prices. Cash only.
Saturday, September 21st 10:00a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Proceeds are for Christmas Baskets
St. Veronica's Parish Hall, 1300 Carson, Dorval
