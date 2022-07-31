Extreme weather is becoming more frequent. How should you prepare?

In the Montreal area, "micro-bursts," "severe thunderstorms," and "tornados" are terms we've all heard to describe the weather.

And according to weather experts, these events are happening more and more frequently.

"I think people would probably be surprised to know that Quebec has four to eight tornados a year," says CTV weather specialist Lori Graham. "Severe thunderstorm watches are issued more frequently, and we see more active weather with climate change."

So if we can expect more of these events in the future, how should we be preparing?

ASSEMBLE THE BASICS

The Canadian Red Cross recommends every household prepare a kit containing three days worth of food, water and medication.

It's also a good idea to note where you'll go when a bad storm hits, says Michele Mercier, prevention and safety director with the Canadian Red Cross.

"Identify the areas to take shelter [in]," says Mercier. "Usually, it's in the basement, away from windows and doors. If you live in a multi-level building, it's the hallway. "

DON'T SACRIFICE SAFETY FOR A SELFIE

As Lori Graham puts it, "when thunder roars, head indoors."

If you're not indoors, stay away from downed wires and trees -- and if you do many to secure a spot inside, keep away from the windows, even if it means missing out on a good picture.

"We do not know how destructive these things can be, they can take you away," Mercier explained. "You could be seriously hurt and even die. So, it's not the time to be next to the window and take the video for our friends."

WATCH VS WARNING... WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

Understanding and making use of weather notices is also critical.

But what's the difference between a tornado warning vs. a watch?

According to the Red Cross website, "a tornado warning means a tornado is already occurring or will occur soon in your area."

This means immediate evacuation is a must.

Meanwhile, a tornado watch means "a tornado is possible in your area" -- meaning it's time to stay alert.