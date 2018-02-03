Extreme cold warning issued for northern, eastern Quebec
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 8:36AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 3, 2018 8:37AM EST
An extreme cold warning was issued for parts of Quebec on Sunday.
The warning pertains to portions of norther and eastern Quebec, including Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, the North Shore, norther Mauricie, the Gaspesie National Park and the Laurentian Wildlife Reserve.
Temperatures will range from -35C to -45C, with moderate winds contributing to high wind chill.
The warning doesn’t apply to Montreal, where temperatures will reach a high of -9C on Saturday and a balmy -1C on Sunday.
