An "Arctic airmass and brisk winds" have initiated an extreme cold warning for many parts of Quebec to start the week.

According to Environment Canada, wind chill values are expected to reach -38 degrees Celcius by Tuesday morning.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors and those without proper shelter," the agency notes. "If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill elevate the risks to people's health, causing complications like frostbite and hypothermia.