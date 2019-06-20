

CTV Montreal





The City of Montreal is beefing up security on Camilien Houde.

Extra people are being added to control the new traffic lights on the road over Mount Royal.

The move was taken after the STM temporarily stopped running the 11 and 711 buses on Wednesday because of safety concerns.

“We didn’t take any chances,” said City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. “We are adding people in order to help the motorists with those new lights, those new indications. So we will keep people here to help the motorists to slow down there speed and to respect the green lights or the red lights.”

The extra staff will control the new traffic lights from 6 a.m. to midnight for the foreseeable future.

The STM has since resumed running buses over the mountain.