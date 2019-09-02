

Daniel J. Rowe, Emily Campbell, CTV Montreal





Extinction Rebellion activists say drivers can expect traffic delays in coming weeks as demonstration swarms are planned to draw attention to climate change.

Like bees, the activists flood intersections with their picket signs and quickly retreat once the light turns green.

The group is protesting climate change, and use non-violent demonstrations as a way to get their message across.

"We're planning some disruptive civil disobedience actions, so have no fear," said Elza Kephart. "In July, we got 25 people arrested. We blocked Sherbrooke St. for five hours, so that was non-violent."

The goal is to shake things up without causing harm to anyone.

"When we say non-violent, it means that we are not violent, but we are still disruptive," said Kephart.

The activists feel there is little individuals can do to combat climate change, and it's time for systemic, large-scale changes.

"We don't have time," said Kephart. "That's the sad part is that we don't have time to do small measures anymore. It has to be a drastic system change in order to avoid catastrophe."

Montreal has become a North American hotbed for climate-centred activism, particularly among student activism.

Leader of the worldwide student climate movement Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg may join a major Montreal protest Sept. 27.

The most disruptive local actions are planned for Oct. 7 to 13.