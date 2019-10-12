

The Canadian Press





The environmentalist group Extinction Rebellion, which made its name in Quebec by scaling the Jacques Cartier Bridge and disrupting part of downtown Montreal Tuesday during rush hour, continued its militant actions on Saturday afternoon in Quebec City and Sherbrooke doing what it calls 'Slow Swarms'.

The action involves stopping at pedestrian crossings during red lights and holding banners, flags and messages. The group intends to "sensitize" motorists and pedestrians to climate change.

The action is "legal and will not cause any inconvenience," said Extinction Rebellion on Facebook.

The group has multiplied actions in recent days as part of the 'International Week of the Rebellion'.

On Friday, some activists poured red dye into the fountain in front of the National Assembly.

In an interview with The Canadian Pres, the instigator of the Quebec City chapter of Extinction Rebellion, Anne Rufiange, said to note that the reactions are polarized.

Interest in their Facebook page and requests for information has exploded, while other citizens have expressed their disagreement with the group's words and actions.

"We were treated a lot like extremists this week. We exaggerate the situation. It's too drastic as a message and we should stop scaring people," she said. "But at the same time, it is science that tells us that the situation is extreme. All scientists say it is where we are going. It's very scary."

Activists, who call themselves 'rebels', have launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $40,000 to support their activities.

The environment has become one of the main themes of the federal election campaign. A march for the climate attracted between 300,000 and 500,000 in the streets of Montreal in late September.