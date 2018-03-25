

It was a breakfast of champions.

In Cote-des-Neiges Sunday morning, athletes and sports personalities gathered for the 14th annual Sports Celebrity Breakfast.

The event is organized each year in recognition of notable athletes, while also raising funds for seniors living below the poverty line.

At the gathering, Tim Raines, a former Montreal Expos player, was given the 2018 Montreal Baseball Legend Award.

The award, like the City of Montreal, is something he cherishes.

“Anything that I receive here in Montreal is special,” Raines said. “This is where I started—this is where I grew up, pretty much.”

Raines was only 19 years old when he first came to Montreal, but would spend 13 years in the city. Even now, he says a return to Montreal feels like a homecoming.

“He’s homegrown, as we say,” explained former Expos pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee. “He may be from Florida as a football player, but he became a baseball player up here, and a Hall-of-Famer no one believed in.”

Raines was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the Expos last summer - a commendation that was a long time coming, some said, but a gesture that will stay with fans forever.

“Him going in last year, happily as an Expo – voluntarily with the Expos logo on his cap, was probably the best moment for us fans since we lost the team,” said rapper Annakin Slayd.

"I started thinking about it more the later it took for me to get in," Raines said. "I'm quite happy that it's over -- I had to do the speech, I'm glad that's over. Now I get to enjoy the accomplishment of being in the Hall of Fame."

Raines spent most of his career with the Expos, representing the team as an all-star seven times.

He holds a number of team records, and as an outfielder, led the league in steals on four occasions.

“After he left Montreal, he played in Chicago—he played in different places,” said former boxing Champion Otis Grant. “He chose to go in as an Expo, so that really shoes you the commitment and love he had for the city.”

“Raines said himself it’s his second home, and he was so happy to be here,” Rodger Brulotte, former Expos broadcaster, explained.

But today's breakfast, heavily attended by sports figures from all disciplines, allowed Raines to be a fan as well as a fan-favourite.

"I'm a big fan as well, a big fan of sports -- not just baseball, but hockey, football, and all the other sports," Raines said. "Any chance I get to meet the other athletes, I look forward to it."