Explosion at Montreal-area polymer lab kills one, injures two

An explosion at a polymer research centre in Greater Montreal left one dead and at least two injured Friday morning.

According to paramedics, a man in his forties was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were sent to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The explosion occurred in the late morning at the Polymer Source building on Avro St., in Dorval.

Three teams of paramedics responded to the 11:38 a.m. 911 call.

The explosion occurred at Polymer Source, a company that develops polymers for research purposes. (CTV News)

Two inspectors from Quebec's work safety commission (CSSNET) were on the scene Friday afternoon to gather information.

According to a statement from CSSNET, inspectors "secured the site by prohibiting all chemical processes."

It's too early to tell if a CSSNET will conduct an official investigation into the matter.

"We must first allow our inspectors to complete the collection of information. This step may take a few days," the statement continues.

Polymer Source, a company that supplies polymers for academic, pharmaceutical and industrial research, has yet to respond to a request for comment.

With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro and Bogdan Lytvynenko.