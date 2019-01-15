

Meteorologists and historians believe that this weekend's baptism by snow could actually be the coldest snowstorm experienced by Montrealers in a century.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to stay below -15 degrees, but snowfall accumulation could reach up to 25 cm.

According to the Twitter account YUL Weather Records, the last time Montreal experienced a similar snowstorm was on January 16th, 1920.

On that day in history, a total of 30.2 cm of snow fell, and the daytime high reached -19.4.

CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham said wind gusts may reach up to 70 k.m/h, creating limited visibility on the roads.

Environment Canada says to postpone "non-essential travel" until conditions approve.

Some areas of Montreal are experiencing power outages. According to the Hydro-Quebec website, nearly 4,500 households - mostly in the West Island - are currently without power.

Church-goers should also note several Sunday service cancellations at parishes around the city, including Saint Lambert United Church, Saint Andrew's in Chateauguay, Union United, Greenfield Park United, and St. Paul's Church, also in Greenfield Park.

Across the city, public bodies are issuing warnings and preparatory guidelines so that everyone stays safe and warm during the three-day scourge of cold weather.

City is preparing

The City of Montreal says it is prepared and will have fleets of trucks out on the streets.

"You're going to have 1,000 trucks on the road this evening and we will continue the job until the end of precipitation, of course," said Philippe Sabourin, a city spokesperson.

Sabourin said the public should strongly consider commuting by metro and buses on Sunday.

Temperatures have been bitterly cold much of the week, dropping steeply on Friday evening with a low of -21C, and -31C with the wind.

Snowfall amounts could exceed the forecasted 25 centimetres in Montreal, Laval, and the South Shore. Some regions of Quebec, like the Gaspe, are expecting up to 60 cm.

The intense winter storm will also track across New England on Sunday.

“If you have travel plans south of the border, expect delays this weekend,” Graham said.





Cold snap prompts Hydro-Quebec to ask people to cut back on electricity use

Hydro-Quebec is asking the population to cut back on electricity use during peak hours during the cold snap.

The provincial utility said Quebecers used 35,979 megawatts between 8 and 9 a.m. Thursday, the first morning of a stretch of colder-than-normal weather that is expected to last until next Wednesday.

Hydro-Quebec said that during frigid temperatures Quebec normally uses around 38,000 MW.

If electricity use gets much higher than that, the utility has to buy electricity from surrounding areas, usually at quite high prices.

Peak hours of electricity use are from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a very large number of Quebecers rely on electricity to heat their homes.

To cut back, Hydro-Quebec is asking people to avoid running appliances during those hours, to turn down thermostats by a few degrees, and to limit the use of hot water in places that rely on electric heating.

Warnings from Urgences-Sante

Ahead of the upcoming cold spell, Urgences Sante has issued a number of pointers - things Montreal and Laval residents can do to "prevent overburdening emergency services.



Residents should make sure their home is properly accessible, and clear snow from all walkways and outdoor stairs before putting down salt or another abrasive.

According to Urgences-Sante, the expected temperatures can cause frostbite in 30 minutes or less when factoring in wind gusts. If you must be outdoors Saturday and Sunday, they suggest you go out accompanied, stay near shelter, and keep moving.

If you lose feeling in part of your body, are overcome with a tingling sensation, or if skin turns red or white, you may have frostbite. If that's the case, get out of the cold and call 811 or go to a clinic.

Carbon monoxide poisioning is also a real possibility in cases of extreme cold. Make sure your heating system, carbon monoxide and smoke detectors are in working order.

The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, nausea, fatigue, and dizziness.

If you think you have carbon monoxide poisoning, leave the area in question immediately and dial 911, and do not re-enter the premises without authorization.

The public should avoid calling Urgences-Sante unless it's an emergency - in non-emergent cases, they advise Montrealers to instead contact the 24/7 Info-Sante health line at 811.



