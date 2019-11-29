MONTREAL -- A group of experts has presented its 14 recommendations to Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann to expand the province’s medically-assisted dying law.

The group, including researchers and experts working in medicine, psychology, social work and more, evaluated the law over a period of 18 months, from December 2017 to June 2019.

Their 14 recommendations include allowing someone who has been diagnosed with a grave illness to sign their demand for medically-assisted dying while they are still of sound mind, permitting someone to appoint a trusted person to make sure their wishes are respected and ensuring the government puts proper palliative services in place across Quebec.

“This document is an excellent place to start analyzing the larger picture of medically-assisted death,” said McCann.

“We have benefited from the expertise of people working in many different fields.”

Public consultations are expected in the coming months.

Are the laws on medically-assisted dying too strict?

Last October, Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin ruled in favour of two Quebecers living with incurable degenerative diseases who argued both the federal and provincial laws were too restrictive.

The judge ruled that two points were invalid: the Criminal Code's requirement that a natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before someone can be eligible for assisted death and the provincial requirement that people "be at the end of life."

The Quebec government said it would not appeal the court ruling. The recommendations were written before the judge’s ruling.