Expect record highs as heat wave hits Montreal
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Montreal area as temperatures are forecasted to go as high as 45 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:05AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:58PM EDT
How about that heat, Montreal?
With temperatures possibly getting as high as 45 degrees Celsius in the city on Sunday and Monday, records could be broken and Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region.
Experts warned that the heat wave could be dangerous for children, the elderly and those weakened by disease, as well as outdoor workers.
A heat wave in July, 2010 killed 11 people in Montreal.
It’s recommended to stay in cool places, hydrate regularly and avoid significant physical effort.
Residents are also advised to keep a lookout for the signs of heat stroke, which include dizziness, vomiting, confusion and extreme fatigue.
