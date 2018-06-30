

The Canadian Press





How about that heat, Montreal?

With temperatures possibly getting as high as 45 degrees Celsius in the city on Sunday and Monday, records could be broken and Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region.

Experts warned that the heat wave could be dangerous for children, the elderly and those weakened by disease, as well as outdoor workers.

A heat wave in July, 2010 killed 11 people in Montreal.

It’s recommended to stay in cool places, hydrate regularly and avoid significant physical effort.

Residents are also advised to keep a lookout for the signs of heat stroke, which include dizziness, vomiting, confusion and extreme fatigue.