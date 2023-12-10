MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Expect lots of rain in the Montreal area Sunday and Monday

    A person holds an umbrella as rain falls in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, as a storm system bears down on the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A person holds an umbrella as rain falls in Montreal, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, as a storm system bears down on the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Weather alerts are in effect across large parts of Quebec Sunday morning, including in the Montreal area.

    Montreal, Laval and the South Shore can expect 10 – 20 millimetres of rain and about five centimetres of snow Sunday into Monday.

    The precipitation is currently falling as rain and will change to snow early Monday morning, according to an Environment Canada special weather statement.

    The statement warning Monday morning commuters to be cautious, because the combination of temperatures gradually dropping below freezing and the change in precipitation types will cause challenging driving conditions during morning traffic.

    More details to come.

