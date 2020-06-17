MONTREAL -- The warm weather that has enveloped southwestern Quebec for several days will persist and extend to the rest of the territory from Wednesday to Sunday, resulting in temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius.

In a weather report sent late Tuesday evening, Environment Canada mentioned the humidity will gradually increase starting on Thursday. Combined with high temperatures, a humidex factor between 33 and 38 is expected.

The federal agency reports that highly urbanized areas and their immediate surroundings will be particularly affected but doesn’t expect heat warning criteria to be met.

The weather report covers the sectors of Montreal, the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships, Bois-Francs, la Mauricie, la Beauce and the Quebec region, as well as the Charlevoix region up to Tadoussac.

Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie will also be affected by heat and humidity, from Rivière-du-Loup to Gaspé, as well as the Baie des Chaleurs region, but in these places fresher weather is expected for Saturday.

Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Haute-Mauricie and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean are also the subject of a special weather report for the next five days, but temperatures will be slightly less warm.

No alert is in effect in the Outaouais and Côte-Nord regions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.