

The Canadian Press





BRADENTON, Fla. -- Darren Mattocks scored in the 49th minute as expansion FC Cincinnati settled for a 1-1 draw against the Montreal Impact on Wednesday in the MLS pre-season opener for both clubs.

The match marked the first for Cincinnati against an MLS opponent.

Ignacio Piatti put Montreal up early with a goal in the 11th minute and nearly added a second in the 44th, ringing a shot off the post.

The Argentine striker also had a chance from close range in the eighth minute, but Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton made the save. Montreal's Anthony Jackson-Hamel hit the post in the 72nd minute.

Cincinnati had a goal waived off in the first half for being offside.

The Impact finished 2018 in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 14-16-4 record. They started slowly, winning just four of their first 15 games, but rallied in the second half of the year before being eliminated from playoff contention on the final day of the season.

Montreal has been training in Florida since last week. Cincinnati arrived on Saturday.

The 2019 season begins March 2.