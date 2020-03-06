MONTREAL -- The trains on the exo4 line that run from Candiac to Montreal will sit idle no longer, as the company reported that service resumed at 3:55 p.m. Friday.

Exo issued a news release saying the alternative bus service will remain alongside the train service and will end in the evening.

Customers can check the Candiac exo4 Line Twitter feed for updated information.

Land protectors in Kahnawake had blocked the line since Feb. 8 in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in BC, but took down the barricades and left the tracks on Mar. 5, 2020.