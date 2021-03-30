The Exo train line through Ile-Perrot, Pincourt and Terrasse-Vaudreuil is being re-evaluated as reports of passengers crossing tracks and ducking barriers have prompted safety concerns.

Now, one of the stations might be closed down.

“We've analysed the situation with our municipal partners,” said Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice.

“The scenario that Exo is recommending is the creation of a merging station between Pincourt-Terrasse Vaudreuil and Ile Perrot station,” leaving just one stop instead of two.

But not all riders agree with the recommendations.

“I don't think the solution is to get rid of the station itself,” said Catherine Leszkiewicz, who’s been riding the train for 16 years.

“Maybe address the security issue and keep the station, because Pincourt people come here on foot or on bike. A lot of people take the train.”

Some residents have created a Facebook group with hopes to put a stop to plans to close down one or more stations on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line.

Without accessible public transit, some worry the area will be swarmed with traffic.

“Ile-Perrot won't have enough space to park everybody,” said Terrasse-Vaudreuil resident Santiago Pineiro.

“The pandemic will hopefully go away and then everything is going go back to normal, and this parking lot is going to be full and the other one across [from it] is going to be full.”

The next stop at Ile-Perrot is over two kilometres away, and some say that's too far.

“Everyone takes this train. People will have to walk all the way through the forest to get to Ile Perrot from Terrasse Vaudreuil,” said regular commuter Lilia Seguin. “People who have mobility issues who can't drive will have to walk, for what? Why would they close this?”

Exo says the project is still in the early stages of planning, and residents can take part in a live information session on the Exo Facebook page on Wednesday, at 5