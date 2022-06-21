Executives at Montreal-based Pornhub resign, a year and a half into criticism storm
Executives at Montreal-based Pornhub resign, a year and a half into criticism storm
The two men who have headed Montreal-based porn empire Pornhub for more than a decade, including one who co-founded it, stepped down Tuesday.
CEO Feras Antoon and chief operating officer David Tassillo are leaving Pornhub's parent company, MindGeek, said a spokesperson.
The company was slammed in a piece in The New Yorker magazine recently -- the latest of several high-profile critiques of Pornhub in the last year and a half -- but the two men's resignation wasn't related, the spokesperson insisted.
It "has absolutely nothing to do with any reporting on the company. This has been planned for many months," he said.
Little is known about the two millionaires' private lives, though both still live or at least own property in Montreal.
Antoon testified to the Canadian House of Commons last year that both he and Tassillo joined MindGeek in 2008, about a year after a group of Concordia students founded it.
Reportedly, Antoon was one of those students, and he was the only remaining co-founder who was still involved with the company.
Now in his mid-40s, he has homes in Montreal and also owns land on which he was building a mansion, worth $15 to $20 million, that burned down just over a year ago in a case of arson.
Speaking later to media, Antoon suggested it was "religious extremists" who set fire to the building, angry over the allegations against Pornhub.
Tassillo also reportedly still lives in the Montreal area.
The company came under heavy fire starting in 2020 for allegedly allowing videos to be posted that included minors and sexual assault. The victims of those videos spoke to media about how much they'd suffered from the public violation, and some launched lawsuits.
Major credit cards began refusing to serve the site, people picketed outside MindGeek's offices, and the company quickly deleted millions of videos making up the bulk of its content.
Antoon and Tassillo were also both called to testify before Canadian federal lawmakers.
The company, however, underlined Tuesday how much progress it said it had made in screening videos, saying it had "revolutionized" the safety protocols of its industry.
It added that the New Yorker, in its recent coverage, "chose to ignore the fact that MindGeek has more comprehensive and effective policies than any other major platform on the internet, and decided to peddle the same gross mischaracterizations that anti-porn extremists have spewed for decades."
Both men will step away from daily operations and the company will search for permanent replacements, it said.
"With the company strategically positioned for long-term growth, MindGeek's executive leadership team will run day-to-day operations on an interim basis," said the statement.
"The transition has been in development since early 2022, with Antoon and Tassillo remaining shareholders."
MindGeek is beginning to focus more on "creator-first" content, it said. It was unclear what that meant, since Pornhub has always operated largely on a model of user-submitted video similar to YouTube.
This is a developing story that will be updated. With files from CTV's Joe Lofaro.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Jury concludes Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975. The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favour of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her US$500,000.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Toronto
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 of fraudulent activity landed on her RBC account.
-
Two hospitals say they will not remove Muzzo family name
Two hospitals that have received donations from the family of Marco Muzzo, the drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather in a 2015 crash, say they will not remove his family’s name from their institutions.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Choosing forgiveness: Mother of Nova Scotia murder victim hopes killer finds peace
Dale Adams and other family members were in court for the sentencing of 43-year-old Caz Henry Cox, who was convicted by a jury earlier this month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Triston Reece.
London
-
Motorcyclist dies after head on collision in Bayham, Ont.
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a head on collision in Elgin County shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
'Hoping this gives women the bravery to call': London woman one of 10 complainants against former St. Thomas music teacher
A London, Ont. woman is coming forward as one of nearly a dozen alleged victims of a former music teacher who's facing multiple criminal charges of child pornography, voyeurism and human trafficking, according to police.
-
London man wins $11-million lottery jackpot
A London, Ont. man says he has big plans after winning just over $11-million in the May 14 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Northern Ontario
-
Science North unveils solar system path along Ramsey Lake
Science North unveiled its Sudbury Solar System Path on Tuesday, a scale model of the solar system along Ramsey Lake.
-
Public helping police catch drugged drivers, Sudbury conference told
A three-day conference for the Canadian Association of Road Safety Professionals wrapped up in Sudbury on Tuesday.
-
Timmins man describes shock of driving into a sinkhole
Mike Fortin of Timmins has had a rough couple of days, culminating Monday when he drove into a newly created sinkhole just metres from his home.
Calgary
-
Canadians to pay more for milk, dairy products as prices increase again
The price of milk in Canada is on the rise again with the second increase in a year set to take place in September.
-
Indigenous Peoples Day marks progress while honouring history
Charlotte YellowHorn-McLeod said she can remember the days after then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper apologized for the government's role in the residential school system.
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Man convicted in teen's 2001 death sent back to prison
Christopher Watts, the man convicted of manslaughter and sexual assault after a teen died in Puslinch in July 2001, was ordered back to prison earlier this month after breaching the conditions of his release yet again.
-
Hot weather a concern at Kitchener encampment
Tuesday was a hot one in the Region of Waterloo, feeling close to 40 Celsius with the humidex. Those steamy temperatures can be potentially dangerous for those living in tents at a Kitchener encampment.
Vancouver
-
Bystander who drove B.C. shooting victim to hospital stuck with massive car cleaning bill
A Good Samaritan from Surrey, B.C., is facing a massive cleaning bill after a shooting victim forced himself inside her car and demanded to be taken to hospital.
-
B.C. high school unveils art attempting to bridge truth and reconciliation
A high school class in Metro Vancouver chose National Indigenous People’s Day to unveil a piece of art which students hope will continue to educate and inspire for years to come.
-
$10-a-day child care spots to double in B.C., but system still faces challenges
Advocates warn if the B.C. government doesn't address wages and benefits for professionals in the child-care sector, expansion of the province’s $10-a-day program could be stalled.
Edmonton
-
AHS moving Addiction Recovery Centre out of downtown Edmonton
A downtown Edmonton facility that offers 24-hour detox services to people with alcohol and drug addictions is being moved to the outskirts of the city.
-
Kenney shuffles cabinet after 3 ministers quit to run for UCP leadership
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney made some changes to his cabinet on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Hot jobs: Windsor workers brave sweltering heat
While most of us are finding ways to cool down amid the first heat wave of the summer, first responders are running towards the heat.
-
'It's so good to be back': In-person Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations mark step toward healing
The return of in-person National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Windsor was met with excitement after a two-year pandemic pause.
-
Windsor breaks temperature record during summer heat wave
On the first day of summer Tuesday, the City of Windsor broke a temperature record.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Provincial residential school monument unveiled in Regina to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day
An official monument to honour Indigenous people whose lives were affected by residential schools has been unveiled at Government House.
-
SHA advises families to save specialized formula for babies with allergies
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising parents of an ongoing temporary shortage on infant formula for babies with allergies or medical conditions.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa schools skip playing ‘O Canada’ on National Indigenous Peoples Day
Schools in Ottawa’s largest school board did not play ‘O Canada’ to start the day on Tuesday in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
'It's unending:' Ottawa doctor says shortages are creating burnout
Fifteen minutes after the Meadowlands Family Health Centre opened its doors Tuesday morning, family physician Dr. Barry Dworkin was already staring at appointments with roughly 20 patients.
-
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
Saskatoon
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
Saskatoon church couldn't repel 'flood of biblical proportions'
After a wild weather ride in Saskatoon Monday, the aftermath is now being assessed.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.